Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will report $278.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.20 million and the lowest is $276.22 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $272.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 303,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 1,159,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,493. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.