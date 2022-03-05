Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 496,405 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

