Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 496,405 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.