UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

