Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,539. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Utz Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Utz Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

