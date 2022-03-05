Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of VCSA opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.