Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Shares of VCSA opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $19,583,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.