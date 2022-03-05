Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Valens alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.