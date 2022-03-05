Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

VLN stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

