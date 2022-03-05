Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Valley National Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

