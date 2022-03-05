Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095,886 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

