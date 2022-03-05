Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $189.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $174.08 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.