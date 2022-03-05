Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

