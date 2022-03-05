Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.