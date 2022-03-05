Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $397.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $342.59 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

