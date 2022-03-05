VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Up 110.5% in February

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 21.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.78 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

