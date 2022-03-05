Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

VECO stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.