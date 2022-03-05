Veery Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. 2,033,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.