Veery Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,709 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

