Veery Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

