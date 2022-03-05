Veery Capital LLC Purchases 25,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,019,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

