Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $288.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $185.12 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average of $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.