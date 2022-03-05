Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 7,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Get Velo3D alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLD. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,504 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.