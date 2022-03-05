Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,022,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,209. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 950,786 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.