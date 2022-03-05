VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.48. VEON shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 174,526 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

