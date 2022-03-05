VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.48. VEON shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 174,526 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
