Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veoneer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 120.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

