Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

VZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,913,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

