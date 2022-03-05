Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,596,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after buying an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after buying an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 8,436,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

