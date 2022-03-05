Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.