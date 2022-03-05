VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

