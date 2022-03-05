Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.48

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 1234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

