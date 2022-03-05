VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.38% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

