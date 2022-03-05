Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $13.75. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 105,646 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,898,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,094,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 95,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

