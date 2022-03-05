Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. The firm has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

