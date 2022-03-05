VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,320,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $196,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.10. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

