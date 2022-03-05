Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

