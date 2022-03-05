Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,184 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

