Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.83 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

