Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,103,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.