Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 222,044 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,044 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,895,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

