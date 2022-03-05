Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.87 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

