Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Michael J. Mcconnell Sells 15,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vonage stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.