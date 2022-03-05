Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

