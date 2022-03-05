Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

