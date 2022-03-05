Voya Investment Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

