Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VATE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovate in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Innovate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $3.26 on Friday. Innovate Corp has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

