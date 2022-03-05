Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,037 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AppHarvest by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 62.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

APPH opened at $4.49 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

