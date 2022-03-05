Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,264 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

