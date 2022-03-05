W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

GWW stock opened at $488.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.71 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

