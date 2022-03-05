Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.91

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.91 and traded as high as C$23.95. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.87, with a volume of 38,199 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$515.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.91.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

