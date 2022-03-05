Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $142.82. 11,858,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

