Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Several analysts recently commented on WDPSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($41.57) to €43.00 ($48.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

